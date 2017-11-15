FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lebanon wants good ties with Saudi Arabia - foreign minister
November 15, 2017 / 3:00 PM / Updated a day ago

Lebanon wants good ties with Saudi Arabia - foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said on Wednesday that Lebanon will continue taking steps in “a brotherly way” to resolve the issue of its prime minister, Saad al-Hariri, who resigned while in Saudi Arabia and has yet to return.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil attends a meeting with Italian counterpart Angelino Alfano in Rome, Italy, November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Speaking at a news conference in Italy, Bassil said Lebanon wants good relations with Saudi Arabia, but also described Hariri’s presence in Riyadh since his resignation on Nov. 4 as “not a normal situation”.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Wednesday said Hariri was being held in Saudi Arabia.

Reporting By Isla Binney in Rome, Ellen Francis, Lisa Barrington and Angus McDowall in Beirut; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
