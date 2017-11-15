Lebanon wants good ties with Saudi Arabia - foreign minister

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said on Wednesday that Lebanon will continue taking steps in “a brotherly way” to resolve the issue of its prime minister, Saad al-Hariri, who resigned while in Saudi Arabia and has yet to return.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil attends a meeting with Italian counterpart Angelino Alfano in Rome, Italy, November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Speaking at a news conference in Italy, Bassil said Lebanon wants good relations with Saudi Arabia, but also described Hariri’s presence in Riyadh since his resignation on Nov. 4 as “not a normal situation”.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Wednesday said Hariri was being held in Saudi Arabia.