Hezbollah - Syrian war will be over in 1-2 years
#World News
January 3, 2018 / 8:36 PM / a day ago

Hezbollah - Syrian war will be over in 1-2 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The leader of Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group said on Wednesday the Syrian war, now in its seventh year, will be finished in one or two years at most.

FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah appears on a screen during a live broadcast as he speaks to his supporters during the ceremony of Ashura in Beirut, Lebanon October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Aziz Taher/File Photo

In an interview with Lebanon’s pro-Iran al-Mayadeen channel, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah also said Israeli strikes on Hezbollah positions in Syria did not, and will not, prevent supplies of weapons reaching the group.

Hezbollah and other Iran-backed groups have backed Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad during the conflict which erupted in 2011.

Writing by Lisa Barrington; Reporting by Laila Bassam in Beirut

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
