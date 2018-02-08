FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 10:49 AM / a day ago

Lebanon's Aoun - talks underway amid disputes with Israel over border wall, energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Thursday that talks were underway “to prevent Israeli greed” amid bilateral disputes over a border wall and an offshore energy block in disputed waters.

“Communications are ongoing through the United Nations and friendly states to handle this issue... hoping that Israel does not escalate,” Aoun told a cabinet session, according to his office.

“We will confront any attack” on Lebanon’s territory or waters, he said.

Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Gareth Jones

