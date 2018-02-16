FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018 / 3:32 PM / a day ago

Hezbollah leader - Israeli jet downed in Syria is 'very big' achievement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The leader of Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, said on Friday the downing of an Israeli jet in Syria last week was a “very big military achievement”.

On Saturday, Syrian anti-aircraft fire downed an Israeli warplane returning from a bombing raid on Iran-backed positions in Syria in the most serious confrontation yet between Israel and Iran-backed forces in the country.

Reporting by Ellen Francis and Laila Bassam; Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

