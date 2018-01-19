Hezbollah accuses Israel of Sidon bombing

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah accused Israel on Friday of a bomb attack that wounded a member of the Palestinian group Hamas in the Lebanese city of Sidon, calling it an act of aggression.

The Israeli military said it does not comment on foreign reports.

The bomb blast injured the man on Sunday, destroying his car as he was about to get in.

“The bomb that targeted a Hamas member in Sidon is a dangerous beginning and it is not possible to be silent about it,” said Nasrallah, leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah military and political movement. In a televised address, he said “all indications” pointed to Israel.

Israeli Intelligence Minister Israel Katz had told Army Radio earlier this week that “if Israel had been involved, it would not have ended with a lightly wounded”.

Israel fought war with Iran-backed, Shi‘ite Hezbollah in 2006. The month-long conflict killed about 1,200 people in Lebanon, mostly civilians, and 160 Israelis, most of them soldiers. There has been no major confrontation since.