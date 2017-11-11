FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lebanese president says PM Hariri has been 'kidnapped' - official
#World News
November 11, 2017 / 1:43 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Lebanese president says PM Hariri has been 'kidnapped' - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s president has told foreign ambassadors that the country’s prime minister Saad al-Hariri, who resigned suddenly last week in Saudi Arabia, has been “kidnapped” and must have immunity, a senior Lebanese official told Reuters on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's President Michel Aoun is pictured at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, Lebanon April 12, 2017. Dalati Nohra/Handout via Reuters/ File Photo

President Michel Aoun has been convening high-level meetings with Lebanese politicians and foreign diplomats since Hariri resigned in a surprise broadcast from Saudi Arabia last week.

Aoun made the remark in a meeting on Friday, the official said.

Reporting by Laila Bassam; editing by Alexander Smith

