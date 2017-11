BEIRUT (Reuters) - President Michel Aoun told Saudi Arabia’s envoy to Lebanon on Friday that Saad al-Hariri must return to the country, Lebanese media reported.

FILE PHOTO: Lebanese President Michel Aoun is seen at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

Aoun also told the Saudi Charge d‘Affaires Walid al-Bukhari that the circumstances of Hariri’s resignation were unacceptable, the reports said. Hariri resigned while in Saudi Arabia last Saturday.