Lebanese president calls Hariri's situation in Saudi 'mysterious'

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s president said on Saturday anything Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri has said or may say “does not reflect reality” due to the mystery of his situation since he quit in a broadcast from Saudi Arabia last week.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun is seen at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon, November 7, 2017. Picture taken November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Hariri resigned unexpectedly from Saudi Arabia on Nov. 4 and has not since returned to Lebanon.

President Michel Aoun said in a statement from his office that any stance or move by Hariri “is the result of the dubious and mysterious situation that he is living in the kingdom.”