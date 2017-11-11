FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lebanese president calls Hariri's situation in Saudi 'mysterious'
#World News
November 11, 2017 / 1:15 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Lebanese president calls Hariri's situation in Saudi 'mysterious'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s president said on Saturday anything Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri has said or may say “does not reflect reality” due to the mystery of his situation since he quit in a broadcast from Saudi Arabia last week.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun is seen at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon, November 7, 2017. Picture taken November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Hariri resigned unexpectedly from Saudi Arabia on Nov. 4 and has not since returned to Lebanon.

President Michel Aoun said in a statement from his office that any stance or move by Hariri “is the result of the dubious and mysterious situation that he is living in the kingdom.”

Reporting by Ellen Francis, editing by Louise Heavens

