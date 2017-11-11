FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lebanon president calls on Riyadh to clarify reasons stopping Hariri return
Sections
Featured
Rohingya refugee boy works to support family
wider image
Rohingya refugee boy works to support family
How Saudi Arabia turned on Lebanon's Hariri
Exclusive
How Saudi Arabia turned on Lebanon's Hariri
Rohingya refugee boy works to support family
wider image
Rohingya refugee boy works to support family
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 11, 2017 / 11:52 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Lebanon president calls on Riyadh to clarify reasons stopping Hariri return

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s president called on Saudi Arabia on Saturday to clarify the reasons preventing Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri returning to Beirut, his office said.

FILE PHOTO: Lebanese President Michel Aoun is seen at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

President Michel Aoun said “Lebanon does not accept its prime minister being in a situation at odds with international treaties and the standard rules in relations between states.”

Lebanese authorities believe Hariri is being held by Saudi Arabia, from where he quit in a broadcast last week, two top Lebanese government officials, a senior politician close to Hariri and a fourth source have said.

Reporting by Ellen Francis, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.