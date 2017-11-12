FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabia requests urgent Arab League meeting over Iran - Egypt state news
November 12, 2017 / 4:56 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Saudi Arabia requests urgent Arab League meeting over Iran - Egypt state news

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudia Arabia has called for an urgent meeting of Arab League foreign ministers in Cairo next week to discuss Iran’s intervention in the region, an official league source told Egypt’s MENA state news agency on Sunday.

The call came after the resignation of Lebanon’s prime minister pushed Beirut back into the centre of a rivalry between Sunni kingdom Saudi Arabia and Shi‘ite Iran and heightened regional tensions.

Reporting by Mostafa Hashem; writing by Patrick Markey; editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
