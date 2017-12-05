FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lebanon PM Hariri revokes resignation as all parties agree deal
December 5, 2017 / 12:10 PM / a day ago

Lebanon PM Hariri revokes resignation as all parties agree deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri rescinded his resignation on Tuesday and said all members of the government had agreed to stay out of conflicts in Arab countries.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun meets with Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon November 27, 2017. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS

The Lebanese government said in a statement read by Hariri: ”The cabinet thanks its leader (Hariri) for his position and for revoking his resignation.

“All (the government‘s) political components decide to dissociate themselves from all conflicts, disputes, wars or the internal affairs of brother Arab countries, in order to preserve Lebanon’s economic and political relations,” Hariri said.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington and Ellen Francis, editing by Larry King

