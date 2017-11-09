FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FM Bassil says Lebanese 'decide who represents us'
November 9, 2017 / 1:01 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

FM Bassil says Lebanese 'decide who represents us'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s foreign minister said on Thursday that the Lebanese people choose whether to remove their representatives, after the prime minister quit in a weekend broadcast from Saudi Arabia.

Foreign minister of Lebanon Gebran Bassil (L) meets with his Finnish counterpart Timo Soini in Helsinki, Finland, June 10 2016. Lehtikuva /Vesa Moilanen/ via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. NOT FOR USE BY REUTERS THIRD PARTY DISTRIBUTORS. FINLAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN FINLAND. - D1AETJCBWDAA

“We are the ones who decided who represents us, and we are the ones who decide to remove them or not,” Gebran Bassil said in a tweet.

Lebanon believes Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri is being held by Riyadh and plans to work with foreign states to secure his return, a top Lebanese government official said earlier.

Reporting by Ellen Francis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
