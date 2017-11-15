FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French foreign minister to meet Lebanon's Hariri in Saudi - diplomatic source
#World News
November 15, 2017 / 11:29 AM / a day ago

French foreign minister to meet Lebanon's Hariri in Saudi - diplomatic source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will meet Lebanon’s Saad al-Hariri during a visit to Saudi Arabia, a French diplomatic source said.

FILE PHOTO: French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks during an address to the media at the Secretariat of Foreign Affairs (SRE) in Mexico City, Mexico, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Le Drian arrives in Riyadh late on Wednesday and is due to discuss the Lebanon with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and meet Hariri, the source added. The Hariri meeting is scheduled for Thursday, but the timing could still change.

Hariri resigned as Lebanon’s prime minister 11 days ago in a video broadcast from Saudi Arabia and has yet to return home. Lebanese President Michel Aoun has refused to accept his premier’s resignation and on Wednesday said Hariri was being detained by Saudi authorities.

Saudi Arabia denies holding Hariri against his will.

Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Brian Love

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
