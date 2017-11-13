FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran non-interference in Lebanon is key for regional stability - France
November 13, 2017 / 12:37 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Iran non-interference in Lebanon is key for regional stability - France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s foreign ministry said on Monday it was an important condition for the stability of the region that Iran not interfere in Lebanon’s domestic affairs.

“We wish that all those who exert an influence in Lebanon allow all the political actors in this country to exercise fully their responsibilities,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes Romatet-Espagne told reporters in a daily briefing.

“Mr Saad al-Hariri called on Iran yesterday to not interfere in the affairs of Lebanon and its neighbours. We believe that this is an important condition for the stability of the region.”

Reporting by John Irish; editing by Ingrid Melander

