#World News
November 10, 2017 / 11:07 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

No evidence Saudi Arabia detaining Hariri - Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany has no evidence that Saad al-Hariri is being held against his will by Saudi Arabia and believes that the Lebanese prime minister who resigned last week enjoys freedom of movement, a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Friday.

Posters depicting Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, who has resigned from his post, are seen in Beirut, Lebanon, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

“We have no evidence that Hariri is being detained in Riyadh and we assume that he choses where he goes,” the spokeswoman said during a regular government news conference.

A government spokesman said Germany shared Saudi Arabia’s concerns about Iran’s interference in Yemen and its support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
