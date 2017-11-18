FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hariri tells Lebanese president will be in Lebanon Wednesday - Aoun
#World News
November 18, 2017 / 9:18 AM / 2 days ago

Hariri tells Lebanese president will be in Lebanon Wednesday - Aoun

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Saad al-Hariri, who resigned as Lebanon’s prime minister this month while in Saudi Arabia, told President Michel Aoun in a phone call he would be in Lebanon on Wednesday for Independence Day celebrations, Aoun said on Twitter on Saturday.

Hariri arrived in Paris on Saturday with his wife from Riyadh, where he has been since he announced his resignation on Nov. 4. He is due to meet French President Emmanuel Macron later on Saturday.

Reporting by Sarah Dadouch; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
