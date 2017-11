BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun’s office said on Saturday that Saad al-Hariri had phoned him “from outside Lebanon” to resign as the country’s prime minister and that Aoun awaited Hariri’s return to hear the “circumstances of the resignation”.

FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's President Michel Aoun reacts at the City Hall as part of a state visit in Paris, France, September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe