BEIRUT (Reuters) - Former Lebanese prime minister Fouad Siniora said on Tuesday that the head of his political party, Saad al-Hariri, who resigned as prime minister on Saturday in Saudi Arabia, will return to Lebanon.

Former Lebanese Prime Minister Fouad Siniora gestures at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Hariri’s return to Lebanon is “a priority” said Siniora, adding that he had spoken by phone to Hariri on Monday.