BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri told his supporters on Wednesday he would stay with them, after suspending his resignation in a move that eased a major political crisis.

Saad al-Hariri who suspended his decision to resign as prime minister reacts as he talks with Lebanese President Michel Aoun while attending a military parade to celebrate the 74th anniversary of Lebanon's independence in downtown Beirut, Lebanon November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

“I am staying with you and will continue with you...to be a line of defence for Lebanon, Lebanon’s stability and Lebanon’s Arabism,” he said to hundreds of people gathered outside his house in central Beirut.