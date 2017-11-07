FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lebanon's Hariri visits UAE after resignation in Saudi
November 7, 2017 / 7:43 AM / a day ago

Lebanon's Hariri visits UAE after resignation in Saudi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Lebanon’s outgoing Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri met Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on Tuesday, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television said.

Hariri arrived in the capital of the United Arab Emirates after a visit to Saudi Arabia where he announced his resignation, saying he believed there was an assassination plot against him. He had also accused Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah of sowing strife in the Arab world.

Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
