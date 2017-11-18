Hariri says will clarify position on Lebanese crisis on his return to Beirut

PARIS (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Saad al-Hariri said on Saturday he would travel to Beirut in the coming days and announce his position on the crisis in his country after holding talks with President Michel Aoun.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Saad al-Hariri, who announced his resignation as Lebanon's prime minister while on a visit to Saudi Arabia, are pictured at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, November 18, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

“With regard to the political situation in Lebanon, I will go to Beirut in the coming days, I will participate in the independence celebrations, and it is there that I will make known my position on these subjects after meeting President Aoun,” Hariri said after meeting French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.