Hariri's party demands his return to Lebanon - televised statement

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The political party headed by Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, who resigned in a weekend broadcast from Saudi Arabia and remains there, said on Thursday he must return to Beirut to uphold Lebanon’s system of government.

Lebanon's former Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri (C) poses with the Future Movement candidates after announcing their list of candidates for the municipality elections in Beirut, Lebanon, April 26, 2016. Picture taken April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Hariri’s Future Movement said his return home was “necessary to recover respect for Lebanon’s internal and external balance, and in the framework of full respect for Lebanese legitimacy.”

Lebanon believes Hariri is being held by Riyadh and plans to work with foreign states to secure his return, two top Lebanese government officials said on Thursday.