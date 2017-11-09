FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hariri's party demands his return to Lebanon - televised statement
Sections
Featured
Ford and Ekso team up for 'bionic' auto workers
Technology
Ford and Ekso team up for 'bionic' auto workers
Women detail misconduct claims against comedian Louis C.K. - report
Entertainment
Women detail misconduct claims against comedian Louis C.K. - report
Britain can still change its mind, says Article 50 author
Britain can still change its mind, says Article 50 author
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 9, 2017 / 2:42 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Hariri's party demands his return to Lebanon - televised statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The political party headed by Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, who resigned in a weekend broadcast from Saudi Arabia and remains there, said on Thursday he must return to Beirut to uphold Lebanon’s system of government.

Lebanon's former Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri (C) poses with the Future Movement candidates after announcing their list of candidates for the municipality elections in Beirut, Lebanon, April 26, 2016. Picture taken April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Hariri’s Future Movement said his return home was “necessary to recover respect for Lebanon’s internal and external balance, and in the framework of full respect for Lebanese legitimacy.”

Lebanon believes Hariri is being held by Riyadh and plans to work with foreign states to secure his return, two top Lebanese government officials said on Thursday.

Reporting by Ellen Francis and Tom Perry; editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.