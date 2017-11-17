FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
November 17, 2017 / 10:45 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Lebanon's Hariri on twitter - 'I am on the way to the airport'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Lebanon Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said late on Friday he is on his way to the airport in Saudi Arabia.

Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri attends a general parliament discussion in downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Hariri, who sparked a crisis by resigning as Lebanese prime minister on Nov. 4 during a visit to Saudi Arabia, tweeted, “To say that I am held up in Saudi Arabia and not allowed to leave the country is a lie. I am on the way to the airport...”

Earlier a member of his party said Hariri will leave Riyadh for France on Friday, but will not return directly to Beirut after the visit.

Hariri’s abrupt resignation while he was in Saudi Arabia and his continued stay there caused fears over Lebanon’s stability and thrust it into the bitter rivalry between Riyadh and Iran.

(Removes superfluous words in paragraph 3)

Reporting by Mohamed El-Sherif; editing by Clive McKeef

Reporting by Mohamed El-Sherif; editing by Clive McKeef
