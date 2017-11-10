FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hezbollah leader says Saudi declared war on Lebanon and Hezbollah
November 10, 2017 / 2:31 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Hezbollah leader says Saudi declared war on Lebanon and Hezbollah

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday Saudi Arabia had declared war on Lebanon and Hezbollah, and said Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, who resigned in a speech from Riyadh on Saturday, was being detained in Saudi.

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is seen on a video screen as he addresses his supporters in Beirut, Lebanon November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

In a televised address Nasrallah said Hariri’s resignation was an “unprecedented Saudi intervention” in Lebanese politics and called for Hariri to return to Lebanon. He said Lebanon’s government was still legitimate and had not resigned.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington, Tom Perry, Laila Bassam, Ellen Francis and Sarah Dadouch in Beirut; Editing by Alison Williams

