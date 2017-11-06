FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lebanon interior minister says thinks PM Hariri could return in days
#World News
November 6, 2017 / 12:20 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Lebanon interior minister says thinks PM Hariri could return in days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese Interior Minister Nohad Machnouk said on Monday he was under the impression that Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, who announced his resignation while in Saudi Arabia over the weekend, would return to Beirut within days.

Machnouk said Hariri’s meeting with Saudi King Salman in Riyadh on Monday showed “rumours” were untue, in an apparent reference to speculation in Lebanon that Hariri had been detained in Saudi Arabia or forced to quit.

Reporting by Ellen Francis and Tom Perry; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

