Lebanon support group urges Lebanon to be shielded from regional tensions-statement
#World News
November 10, 2017 / 11:09 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

Lebanon support group urges Lebanon to be shielded from regional tensions-statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The International Support Group (ISG) for Lebanon appealed for Lebanon to “continue to be shielded from tensions in the region”, a joint statement said on Friday.

Following a meeting of ISG members with Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Friday, the group, whose members include the United States, Russia and France, stressed the importance of restoring “vital balance” of state institutions in Lebanon, and welcomed “the call of the president for Prime Minister Hariri to return to Lebanon”, the statement said.

Writing by Tom Perry and Sarah Dadouch; Editing by Alison Williams

