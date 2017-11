Jumblatt - Lebanon does not deserve Saudi accusations of war

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Leading Lebanese politician Walid Jumblatt said on Friday his country did not deserve to be accused of declaring war against Saudi Arabia, saying it was “really sad” that Riyadh had made such a statement after decades of friendship.

FILE PHOTO - Lebanese Druze leader Walid Jumblatt leaves the Elysee Palace in Paris following a meeting with French President Francois Hollande, February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

“We do not deserve, as Lebanese, such accusations,” Jumblatt told Reuters by telephone. “For decades, we’ve been friends.”

Saudi Gulf affairs minister Thamer al-Sabhan earlier this week accused the Lebanese government of declaring war on Saudi Arabia, lumping Lebanon together with the Iran-backed Lebanese Shi‘ite group Hezbollah as a hostile party.