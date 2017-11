BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s president will not take any steps regarding Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri’s resignation before Hariri returns from abroad, Justice Minister Salim Jreissati said on Monday, stressing that “the resignation must be voluntary”.

Saad al-Hariri is seen at the governmental palace in Beirut, Lebanon October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

President Michel Aoun said Lebanon’s security, economic, financial, and political stability was “a red line”, Jreissati said after a meeting with Aoun.