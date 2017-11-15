FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kidnapped Saudi released in Lebanon - Lebanese news agency
November 15, 2017 / 4:25 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Kidnapped Saudi released in Lebanon - Lebanese news agency

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Kidnappers in Lebanon have released a Saudi Arabian man whose abduction was announced by Riyadh last week, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The case comes during a diplomatic crisis between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.

“The kidnapped Saudi ... was released. He was handed over to the Lebanese army intelligence,” the agency reported.

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have advised their citizens against travelling to Lebanon and urged those already there to leave as tensions have risen.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Wednesday accused Saudi Arabia of holding hostage Saad al-Hariri, who resigned as Lebanon’s prime minister on Nov. 4 in a televised statement broadcast from Riyadh, where he had travelled on Nov. 3.

Saudi Arabia and Hariri both deny that he is being held by the kingdom.

When Saudi Arabia said last week that one of its nationals had been abducted, Lebanese Interior Minister Nohad Machnouk said the safety of Saudi residents and visitors was a priority for the Lebanese authorities.

Reporting by Angus McDowall; editing by Andrew Roche

