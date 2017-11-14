Kuwait tells Aoun it supports Lebanese sovereignty

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Kuwait’s ambassador to Lebanon told President Michel Aoun the Gulf monarchy supports his efforts to overcome the “delicate situation” and stands by Lebanese sovereignty, Aoun said in a tweet on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Lebanese President Michel Aoun is seen at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

Lebanon’s Saudi-allied Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri declared his resignation on Nov. 4 in a broadcast from Riyadh, throwing Lebanon into political crisis.

Saudi Arabia, an ally of Kuwait, has accused Lebanon of declaring war on it because of the influence of Iran-backed Hezbollah, and has advised Saudi citizens to leave Lebanon.