FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lebanon, foreign powers urged to maintain non-interference policy
Sections
Featured
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 8, 2017 / 11:42 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Lebanon, foreign powers urged to maintain non-interference policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - World powers sent a clear message on Friday that the Lebanese policy of staying out of regional affairs should be adhered to and that foreign governments should not interfere in the country’s politics, France’s foreign minister said.

From L-R, Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, French President Emmanuel Macron, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian, and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson attend the Lebanon International Support Group meeting in Paris, France, December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

“Disassociation applies to everyone - inside and outside,” Jean-Yves Le Drian said at a news conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri after an international meeting on Lebanon. “These principles were reaffirmed this morning.”

Hariri warned that any breach of the policy of mutual non-interference would drag Lebanon back into the “danger zone”.

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Laurence Frost

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.