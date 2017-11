BEIRUT (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron called Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Saturday to discuss developments in the shock resignation in Saudi Arabia last week of Lebanon’s prime minister, Aoun’s office said.

FILE PHOTO - French President Emmanuel Macron gestures during a news conference in Dubai, UAE, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Macron, who made an unscheduled visit to Riyadh on Thursday, stressed France’s commitment to supporting Lebanon, its unity and sovereignty, Aoun’s office said in a statement.