FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Macron says external powers must stop interfering in Lebanon
Sections
Featured
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 8, 2017 / 9:24 AM / Updated a day ago

France's Macron says external powers must stop interfering in Lebanon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron called on all foreign powers to stop interfering in Lebanese politics and urged all Lebanese sides to fully implement a pact to keep out of regional conflicts.

French President Emmanuel Macron greets Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri as they arrive to attend the Lebanon International Support Group meeting in Paris, France, December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

“For Lebanon to be protected from regional crises it’s essential that all Lebanese parties and regional actors respect the principle of non-interference,” Macron said at the opening of international meeting on Lebanon in Paris.

“The meeting today must show the will of international community to see the policy of regional disassociation put into place effectively by all in the country.”

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Leigh Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.