Hezbollah leader says Saudi Arabia will fail in Lebanon

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday Saudi Arabia will fail in Lebanon as it has done in other parts of the region and will not defeat the Iran-backed group.

FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addresses his supporters via a screen during a rally marking Al-Quds day in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Aziz Taher/File Photo

In a televised address Nasrallah also denied Hezbollah was behind a missile fired from Yemen which hit the Saudi capital Riyadh last week and said Yemenis the have capacity to produce missiles.