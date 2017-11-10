FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hezbollah leader says Israeli war with Lebanon unlikely
November 10, 2017 / 2:43 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Hezbollah leader says Israeli war with Lebanon unlikely

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday an Israeli war with Lebanon was unlikely and warned Israel against exploiting the current political crisis in Lebanon.

FILE PHOTO - Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addresses his supporters during a public appearance at a religious procession to mark Ashura in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri resigned in a speech from Saudi Arabia on Saturday and has yet to return to Lebanon. In a televised address Nasrallah said he believes Hariri is being detained in Riyadh.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington, Tom Perry, Laila Bassam, Ellen Francis and Sarah Dadouch in Beirut; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

