Lebanese patriarch plans to meet Hariri in Saudi Arabia - spokesman
November 9, 2017 / 4:26 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Lebanese patriarch plans to meet Hariri in Saudi Arabia - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Maronite Patriarch will visit Saudi Arabia next week and has received “a positive response” from Saudi officials over the possibility of meeting with Saad al-Hariri, who resigned as prime minister, his spokesman said.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun meets with Lebanon's Christian Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rai at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

The head of the Maronite Catholic church, Patriarch Beshara al-Rai, will take a message to the kingdom that “Lebanon cannot handle conflict,” spokesman Walid Ghayyad said. A meeting between Rai and Hariri will take place in principle, he said.

Lebanon believes Riyadh is holding Hariri, who resigned as prime minister in a surprise weekend broadcast from the kingdom, two top Lebanese government officials said on Thursday.

Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Toby Chopra

