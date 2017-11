PARIS (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Saad al-Hariri has accepted an invitation to come to France, although his arrival date in Paris is not known yet, a French diplomatic source said.

FILE PHOTO - Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri attends a general parliament discussion in downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

The source was confirming comments made by Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Riyadh.