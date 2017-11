Lebanon's Hariri can come to France when he wants - French foreign minister

RIYADH (Reuters) - France is working to normalise the situation in Lebanon and Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri can come to France whenever he wants, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian said on Thursday.

A poster depicting Saad al-Hariri, who has resigned as Lebanon's prime minister is seen in Beirut, Lebanon, November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

“Hariri, who I will see later, is invited to France with his family by President Macron. He will come to France when he wants and as soon as he wants. He will be welcome as a friend,” Le Drian told a news conference in Riyadh.

He gave no further details as to when he would travel to France or whether Hariri had accepted the invitation.