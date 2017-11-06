FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabia says Lebanon has declared war on it
November 6, 2017 / 8:36 PM / in 10 hours

Saudi Arabia says Lebanon has declared war on it

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia said on Monday that Lebanon had declared war against it because of attacks against the Kingdom by the Lebanese Shi‘ite group Hezbollah.

Saudi Gulf affairs minister Thamer al-Sabhan told Al-Arabiya TV that Saad al-Hariri, who announced his resignation as Lebanon’s prime minister on Saturday, had been told that acts of “aggression” by Hezbollah “were considered acts of a declaration of war against Saudi Arabia by Lebanon and by the Lebanese Party of the Devil”.

Reporting by Ali Abdelaty in Cairo; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Catherine Evans

