Lebanon parliament passes amended tax law - Lebanese media
October 9, 2017 / 5:10 PM / in 9 days

Lebanon parliament passes amended tax law - Lebanese media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri heads a parliament session in downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s parliament passed a contentious tax law designed to fund a public sector salary increase on Monday, Lebanese media said.

Lebanon’s parliament approved a $917 million (698.24 million pounds) rise in public sector salaries and a series of tax increases to fund it in July. But in September Lebanon’s constitutional council annulled the tax law after a political party brought a legal challenge and referred it back to parliament for amendments.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Alison Williams

