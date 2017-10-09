Lebanon parliament passes amended tax law - Lebanese media

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s parliament passed a contentious tax law designed to fund a public sector salary increase on Monday, Lebanese media said.
Lebanon’s parliament approved a $917 million (698.24 million pounds) rise in public sector salaries and a series of tax increases to fund it in July. But in September Lebanon’s constitutional council annulled the tax law after a political party brought a legal challenge and referred it back to parliament for amendments.
