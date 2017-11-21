Senior Israeli official dismisses Lebanese army border warning

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A senior Israeli official dismissed as “nonsense” on Tuesday a warning by Lebanese army’s of possible aggression by Israel.

“It’s nonsense,” the official, who requested anonymity, told Reuters in response to Lebanon’s army commander General Joseph Aoun urging “full readiness” at the southern border to face “threats of the Israeli enemy and its violations”.

Separately, the Israeli military said it had been holding a drill near Israel’s border with Syria since Sunday.