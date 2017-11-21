FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senior Israeli official dismisses Lebanese army border warning
Sections
Featured
Ex-Bosnian Serb commander Mladic convicted of genocide, gets life in prison
world
Ex-Bosnian Serb commander Mladic convicted of genocide, gets life in prison
Sterling seismograph eerily calm on EU summit
market analysis
Sterling seismograph eerily calm on EU summit
After Mugabe, African leaders wonder what next
africa
After Mugabe, African leaders wonder what next
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 21, 2017 / 9:11 AM / 2 days ago

Senior Israeli official dismisses Lebanese army border warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A senior Israeli official dismissed as “nonsense” on Tuesday a warning by Lebanese army’s of possible aggression by Israel.

“It’s nonsense,” the official, who requested anonymity, told Reuters in response to Lebanon’s army commander General Joseph Aoun urging “full readiness” at the southern border to face “threats of the Israeli enemy and its violations”.

Separately, the Israeli military said it had been holding a drill near Israel’s border with Syria since Sunday.

Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.