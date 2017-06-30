FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Hezbollah says army manhunt in Syrian refugee camps protects border security
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 30, 2017 / 1:39 PM / a month ago

Hezbollah says army manhunt in Syrian refugee camps protects border security

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Friday that a widescale army manhunt for militants hiding inside Syrian refugee camps in a border town was to protect against the threat posed by fighters infiltrating from across from Syria.

The Lebanese army said that five suicide bombers attacked soldiers as they raided two Syrian refugee camps in the Arsal area at the border with Syria on Friday and a sixth militant threw a hand grenade at a patrol.

Hezbollah, which is heavily involved in backing Syrian President Bashar al Assad in his fight against insurgents, said in a statement the raids complemented its own fighters ongoing campaign to bar "terrorists" from entering Lebanon from Syria.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Louise Ireland

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.