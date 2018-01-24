FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 5:51 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Lebanon detains suspected militant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon has detained a suspected militant wanted over the killing of two army officers and attacks on the military near the town of Arsal in the northeast, the army said on Wednesday.

It said the detained man was Mohammed Ahmed Abdulghani al-Hujairi and that he was an associate of a Syrian militant wanted for the 2015 bomb attack on a Beirut cafe that killed dozens of people.

Lebanon has mostly escaped the violence unleashed by Syria’s civil war since 2011, but militants held border areas near Arsal until military campaigns to oust them last year.

Lebanese authorities say they have foiled a number of Islamic State attacks and networks in the country since the 2015 bombings, but suicide attackers managed to strike in a Christian village in north Lebanon in 2016, killing several people.

Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
