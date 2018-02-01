Lenovo chairman says mobile turnaround unlikely to happen by March

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese personal computer maker Lenovo Group (0992.HK) said on Thursday a turnaround for its mobile business was unlikely to happen by March, as previously targeted.

Chairman and Chief Executive Yang Yuanqing was speaking to Reuters after the company said it swung to a loss in the third quarter from a year-ago profit, hurt mainly by a one-off charge of $400 million resulting from U.S. tax reform. [nL4N1PR04O]