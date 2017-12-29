White House - Liberia transfer of power a 'major milestone'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Friday congratulated Liberia on its recent presidential run-off election, calling the nation’s first democratic transition in more than 70 years “a major milestone.”

George Weah, former soccer player and presidential candidate of Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), arrives at his party's headquarters in Monrovia, Liberia December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon/File Photo

“This is Liberia’s first peaceful transfer of power from one democratically elected head of state to another in decades, and represents a major milestone for Liberia’s democracy,” the White House said in a statement, referring to President-elect George Weah’s victory.