December 27, 2017 / 2:29 PM / Updated a day ago

Weah's camp says he set to win Liberia presidential election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONROVIA (Reuters) - Former soccer star George Weah’s camp said on Wednesday he was set to win Liberia’s presidential election run-off over Vice President Joseph Boakai, based on precinct-level vote tallies it said were trickling in from across the country.

FILE PHOTO - George Weah, former soccer player and presidential candidate of Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), arrives to cast his ballot during presidential elections at a polling station in Monrovia, Liberia, December 26, 2017. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

“From the results coming out, Ambassador George Manneh Weah is the president-elect. From our tally room, we have more than 70 percent,” Morluba Morlu, Weah’s deputy campaign manager for operations, told Reuters.

The national election commission is expected to announce official preliminary results later on Wednesday.

Reporting By Alphonso Toweh; Writing by Aaron Ross

