Libya's Sharara oil field faces shutdown after control room closed - engineer

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya’s Sharara oil field, which has been producing 270,000 barrels a day (bpd), was facing a gradual shutdown after the closure of a control room in a northern city of Zawiya, an engineer at the field said late on Sunday.

The engineer did not give details of why the control room closed, but posts by oil workers on Facebook said it had been attacked by an armed group.

There was no immediate comment from the National Oil Corporation (NOC), which operates Sharara in a partnership with Repsol, Total, OMV and Statoil.

Due to the closure of the control room, oil in the pipes leading from Sharara to Zawiya would be returned to the field and production would be shut down gradually as empty storage tanks were filled, the engineer said.

Sharara is Libya’s largest field, accounting for about a quarter of the country’s national production.

Its reopening in December after a two-year shutdown has been key to a revival in Libya’s oil production, which climbed from just over 200,000 bpd a year ago to more than one million bpd in late June.

Sharara has subsequently seen several brief closures due to action by armed groups and a protest by workers at the field.

Libya has been exempted from an OPEC-led push to cut global production and bolster oil prices, and the recovery of the North African country’s output has complicated the effort.