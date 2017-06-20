FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Car bomber dies in failed attack near Libya's Es Sider oil port
#World News
June 20, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 2 months ago

Car bomber dies in failed attack near Libya's Es Sider oil port

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BENGHAZI (Reuters) - A car bomber blew himself up overnight in a failed attack near a security checkpoint outside the Libyan oil port of Es Sider, a security source and a witness said on Tuesday.

Security officials did not say who they thought was behind the attempted attack, which took place a few kilometres from the oil port and caused no material damage.

Images shared with Reuters showed a blue vehicle near a sand barrier with the front doors blown open, and body parts apparently belonging to the bomber lying on the ground nearby.

They also showed what looked like rocket casings, which the security source said had been found inside the vehicle.

Es Sider, which lies about 180 km (110 miles) east of Sirte and some 320 km (200 miles) southwest of Benghazi, opened last year after forces loyal to eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar took control of the terminal and three other ports.

It was attacked early last year by Islamic State militants before they were ousted from Sirte, and has since been the scene of clashes between Haftar's LNA and opponents who had previously been battling him in Benghazi.

Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams

