Libyan force ready to cooperate on UK extradition request for bomber's brother - spokesman
November 2, 2017 / 6:01 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Libyan force ready to cooperate on UK extradition request for bomber's brother - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - The Libyan force holding the brother of the brother of the bomber who killed 22 people in Manchester in May is ready to cooperate on a British extradition request if it is approved by the attorney general, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Hashem Abedi, the brother of Manchester attack bomber, is seen in this handout photo provided by Libyan Special Deterrence Force on May 25, 2017. Special Deterrence Force/Libyan Interior Ministry/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. - RC1DB51B8E00

“If there is agreement between the attorney general and the British authorities, we are ready for the next step,” said Ahmad Ben Salim, a spokesman for the Special Deterrence Force (Rada), a counter-terrorism group aligned with the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli.

Ben Salim said earlier the group was not prepared to extradite Hashem Abedi, brother of bomber Salman Abedi.

Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams

