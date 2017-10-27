FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dozens of unidentified bodies found near Libyan city of Benghazi
Sections
Featured
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Look Ahead
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Spain sacks Catalan police chief
Spain sacks Catalan police chief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 27, 2017 / 8:39 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Dozens of unidentified bodies found near Libyan city of Benghazi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - The bodies of 37 unidentified people have been found near the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi, security sources said on Friday.

The bodies were found on Thursday night in Al-Abyar, about 70 km (44 miles) east of Benghazi. The security sources gave no information about their possible identity.

Smaller numbers of bodies have been found in and around Benghazi on several occasions in recent months. The area is controlled by the Libyan National Army (LNA), a force headed by eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar.

He declared victory in a campaign for Benghazi in July, though some fighting has continued in one district of the city.

Reporting by Ayman; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.